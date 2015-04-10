BRIEF-Mavshack appoints Anna Eriksson new CFO
* ANNA ERIKSSON NEW CFO
April 10 INVL Technology AB :
* Decides to increase its capital by additionally issuing no more than 13,885,286 ordinary registered shares of 0.29 euro par value each
* Capital will be increased with additional contributions from 1,773,267.06 euros ($1.89 million) to 5.8 million euros (by no more than 4,026,732.94 euros)
* Says minimal issue price of each newly issued share is 1.56 euro
* Plans to reorganize its activity so it would operate as closed-end investment company
($1 = 0.9380 euros)
LAGOS, May 9 Talks between the Nigerian arm of Abu Dhabi's Etisalat and its lenders to renegotiate the terms of a $1.2 billion loan have reached deadlock after the telecoms firm missed a payment, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.