BRIEF-Siam Global House says qtrly net profit is 484 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 484.0 million baht versus 498.3 million baht
April 10 Agrana Beteiligungs AG :
* At 121.7 million euros ($129.83 million), FY 2014/15 operating profit after exceptional items (EBIT) was about 27 pct below prior-year level
* Revenue of 2,493.5 million euros (prior year: 2,841.7 million euros) in 2014/15 financial year
* Expects EBIT to decline in 2015/16 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9374 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Amazon.com launches new touchscreen device Echo Show priced at $229.99 per unit, available June 28, 2017