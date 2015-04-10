BRIEF-Siam Global House says qtrly net profit is 484 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 484.0 million baht versus 498.3 million baht
April 10 Hurtimex SA :
* Signs a franchising contract to have a shop run under its brands TUP-TUP and KFG (Kid Fashion Group) in Szczecinek, Poland
* The franchise agreement has been signed with an undisclosed contractor and the shop is to be opened at beginning of May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Amazon.com launches new touchscreen device Echo Show priced at $229.99 per unit, available June 28, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qNASSI) Further company coverage: