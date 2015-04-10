BRIEF-Siam Global House says qtrly net profit is 484 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 484.0 million baht versus 498.3 million baht
April 10 Basware Oyj :
* Signed an agreement for delivery of accounts payable automation and e-invoicing services with a globally leading hotel operator in Germany
* Says value of agreement exceeds 900,000 euros ($955,000) over three years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9423 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly net profit 484.0 million baht versus 498.3 million baht
* Amazon.com launches new touchscreen device Echo Show priced at $229.99 per unit, available June 28, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qNASSI) Further company coverage: