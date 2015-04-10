BRIEF-Mavshack appoints Anna Eriksson new CFO
* ANNA ERIKSSON NEW CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 10 Bimobject AB :
* Announces a framework agreement with JELD-WEN Northern Europe applicable for all JELD-WEN regions worldwide
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ANNA ERIKSSON NEW CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAGOS, May 9 Talks between the Nigerian arm of Abu Dhabi's Etisalat and its lenders to renegotiate the terms of a $1.2 billion loan have reached deadlock after the telecoms firm missed a payment, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.