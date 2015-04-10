Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
April 10 MeVis Medical Solutions AG :
* To propose to annual general meeting a dividend payment of 0.04 euros per eligible share for financial year 2014 (previous year: no dividend) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
* Aquinox Pharmaceuticals announces first quarter 2017 financial results