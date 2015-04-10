BRIEF-Seeing Machines appoints Mike Mcauliffe as CEO
* Announce appointment of Mike Mcauliffe as chief executive officer of Seeing Machines and member of board of directors, effective immediately
April 10 Infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft :
* Fiscal year IFRS consolidated revenue 25.4 million euros ($26.9 million) (previous year: 24.2 million euros)
* FY consolidated profit before tax of 0.8 million euros (previous year: 1.7 million euros) Source text for Eikon:
* Says April sales up 10.8 percent y/y at T$11.9 billion ($393.15 million)