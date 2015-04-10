RPT-INSIGHT-On Gatsby’s North Shore, Chinese luxury home buyers pause as curbs bite
* Currency controls rein-in Chinese home-buying on Long Island
April 10 INVL Baltic Real Estate AB :
* Says signed agreements to increase economic interest in nearby Riga located logistics complex Dommo from 50 to 100 percent for 3.1 million euros ($3.30 million)
* Dommo grupa and Dommo biznesa parks, which 100 percent will be owned by INVL Baltic Real Estate, own 12,800 square meters logistics centre and 58 hectares of land Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9380 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Currency controls rein-in Chinese home-buying on Long Island
* IDBI Bank says India cenbank has initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender on high bad loans, negative return on assets - stock exchange