April 10 Kerdos Group SA :

* Resolves not to pay out FY 2014 dividend

* To recommend to shareholders to transfer FY 2014 profit of 3,465,718.9 zlotys ($917,050) to its reserve capital and use 0.2 zloty to cover losses from previous years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7792 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)