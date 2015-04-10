BRIEF-Mavshack appoints Anna Eriksson new CFO
* ANNA ERIKSSON NEW CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 10 Eurona Wireless Telecom SA :
* Reaches deal with Abertis Telecom to share mobile infrastructure
* Says Abertis to provide to Eurona part of its current network for deployment of more than 200 points of connectivity in 2015
* Sees to reach 500 points of connectivity by 2017
* Says this strategic deal to enable Eurona to accelerate the expansion of 4G network in small and medium towns
* Sees FY 2017 turnover from this investment of 48.7 million euros ($51.7 million)
Source text: bit.ly/1IQc2R3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9424 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ANNA ERIKSSON NEW CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAGOS, May 9 Talks between the Nigerian arm of Abu Dhabi's Etisalat and its lenders to renegotiate the terms of a $1.2 billion loan have reached deadlock after the telecoms firm missed a payment, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.