BRIEF-Siam Global House says qtrly net profit is 484 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 484.0 million baht versus 498.3 million baht
April 10 Nordic Leisure AB :
* Announces Robert Arfvidsson new Chief Executive Officer
* Robert Arfvidsson replaces Jonas Ingemarsson, who leaves the company to run his own business
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly net profit 484.0 million baht versus 498.3 million baht
* Amazon.com launches new touchscreen device Echo Show priced at $229.99 per unit, available June 28, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qNASSI) Further company coverage: