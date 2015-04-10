BRIEF-Siam Global House says qtrly net profit is 484 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 484.0 million baht versus 498.3 million baht
April 10 Marks And Spencer Group Plc :
* Appointment of Richard Solomons to its board as a non-executive director
* Will take up his appointment on 13 April, 2015
* Richard is currently chief executive officer of Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG)
* Amazon.com launches new touchscreen device Echo Show priced at $229.99 per unit, available June 28, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qNASSI) Further company coverage: