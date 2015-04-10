Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
April 10 Moberg Pharma Ab :
* Swedish FSA says Altaris Capital Partners sells all its Moberg Pharma shares
* Altaris has not disclosed how many shares it owned in Moberg Pharma, but had over 5 percent of Moberg Pharma shares according to FSA Further company coverage:
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
* Aquinox Pharmaceuticals announces first quarter 2017 financial results