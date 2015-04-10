April 10 Business Connexion Group Ltd

* Expects to report earnings per share ("EPS") for 6 months ended 28 February 2015 of between 17.0 cents per share and 19.0 cents per share

* Excluding after tax profit of r144.9 million related to sale of qlink, eps for 6 months ended 28 February 2014 was 15.0 cents per share

* Sees EPS for 6 months ended 28 Feb 2015 between 63.6 pct and 67.4 pctlower