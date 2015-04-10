BRIEF-Mavshack appoints Anna Eriksson new CFO
* ANNA ERIKSSON NEW CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 10 Business Connexion Group Ltd
* Expects to report earnings per share ("EPS") for 6 months ended 28 February 2015 of between 17.0 cents per share and 19.0 cents per share
* Excluding after tax profit of r144.9 million related to sale of qlink, eps for 6 months ended 28 February 2014 was 15.0 cents per share
* Sees EPS for 6 months ended 28 Feb 2015 between 63.6 pct and 67.4 pctlower Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANNA ERIKSSON NEW CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAGOS, May 9 Talks between the Nigerian arm of Abu Dhabi's Etisalat and its lenders to renegotiate the terms of a $1.2 billion loan have reached deadlock after the telecoms firm missed a payment, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.