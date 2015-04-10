BRIEF-IGD Q1 net profit up at EUR 14.3 mln
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 14.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
April 10 La Fonciere Verte SA :
* FY net income group share 1.2 million euros versus 1.4 million euros year ago
* Proposes dividend of 2.50 euros per share
