BRIEF-IGD Q1 net profit up at EUR 14.3 mln
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 14.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
April 10 Eurasia Fonciere Investissements SA :
* FY revenue 1.6 million euros ($1.7 million) versus 4.9 million euros a year ago
LONDON/MILAN/MADRID, May 9 Italian toll road operator Atlantia is planning to submit a takeover bid for Spanish rival Abertis within days, two sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday, hoping to bridge differences over price that have held up negotiations in the past few weeks.