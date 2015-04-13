PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 4
May 4 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Galenica AG :
* Will propose to shareholders at AGM on May 7 election of two new board members: Marc de Garidel, chairman of board of directors and CEO of Ipsen, France, as well as Romeo Cerutti, member of executive board and general counsel of Credit Suisse Group Ltd., Switzerland Source text - bit.ly/1IWSlqI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Restaurant Brands International Inc announces pricing and upsizing of first lien senior secured notes offering and revised sizing of additional borrowings under its existing first lien term loan facility