PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 4
May 4 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Halfords Group Plc :
* Andrew Findlay, chief financial officer, has resigned Link to press release: (bit.ly/1I5SU1t) For full story click on: Further company coverage:
May 4 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Restaurant Brands International Inc announces pricing and upsizing of first lien senior secured notes offering and revised sizing of additional borrowings under its existing first lien term loan facility