PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 4
May 4 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Semperit Holding AG :
* Is investing approximately 15 million euros ($16 million) to further expand its hose production at SemperFlex facility in Odry, Czech Republic
* Investments of approx. 15 million euros until 2016
* Industrial hose production to increase by about 40 percent
* Outlook for CAPEX of Semperit Group in 2015 is planned at about 75 million euros (2014: 74 million euros), of which approx 50 million euros relates to growth investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9468 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Restaurant Brands International Inc announces pricing and upsizing of first lien senior secured notes offering and revised sizing of additional borrowings under its existing first lien term loan facility