BRIEF-Eclipx Group to acquire Grays eCommerce group
* Entered into scheme implementation deed under to acquire 100% of shares in Grays Ecommerce Group
April 13 United SA :
* Delmont Capital LLC decreases stake in company to 7.96 percent from 15.57 percent via sale of 477,674 shares in open market transactions
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share