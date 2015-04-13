UPDATE 1-Australia says would bar move of BHP Billiton offshore
* BHP could face civil penalties if Australia listing scrapped
April 13 African Dawn Capital Ltd
* Renewal of cautionary announcement
* Final conclusion is still in progress, if successfully concluded may have a material effect on price of company's securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BHP could face civil penalties if Australia listing scrapped
WASHINGTON, May 3 The U.S. House of Representatives has scheduled a vote for Thursday on a Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday, adding that he believes the party has enough support to pass the legislation. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)