BRIEF-Super Retail Group announces trading and strategy update
Continue to expect to deliver annual growth in group total segment EBIT of between 16% and 18% above prior comparative period
April 13 Heineken Nv
* Heineken to acquire a majority stake in leading Slovenian brewer Pivovarna Lasko DD
* Signed a binding agreement with a consortium of shareholders to acquire 4,471,054 shares in Pivovarna Lasko DD
* Representing 51.11 percent of issued share capital, for a price per share of eur25.56, or a total consideration of eur114.3m
* Completion of acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals and will be followed by a mandatory takeover offer extended to all remaining shareholders
Acquisition strengthens our position within region -CEO, Heineken
* Uni-Select reports sales and EBITDA growth as well as network expansion in q1