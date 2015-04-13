April 13 Intrasense SA :

* Signs non-exclusive multi-year distribution deal for Myria with PACS (picture archiving and communication system) firm

* Deal for initial period of 10 years

* Guarantees recurring revenues of 250,000 euros ($264,775) from 2015

* There will be additional revenue linked to sales volumes and maintenance

