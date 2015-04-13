BRIEF-Centene Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2qGsf8T] Further company coverage:
April 13 Intrasense SA :
* Signs non-exclusive multi-year distribution deal for Myria with PACS (picture archiving and communication system) firm
* Deal for initial period of 10 years
* Guarantees recurring revenues of 250,000 euros ($264,775) from 2015
* There will be additional revenue linked to sales volumes and maintenance
Source text: bit.ly/1IXBXGE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2qGsf8T] Further company coverage:
* Pipeline expected to include Jin Air, Kyobo Life, Celltrion