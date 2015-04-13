(Corrects product name from Vovaprep to Novaprep in second bullet)

April 13 Novacyt SA :

* Announces a private equity placement financing of 2.2 million euros ($2.3 million)

* New financing will be used to accelerate launch of Novaprep into China

