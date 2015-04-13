BRIEF-Super Retail Group announces trading and strategy update
* Continue to expect to deliver annual growth in group total segment EBIT of between 16% and 18% above prior comparative period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 13 AVOD Kurutulmus Gida Ve Tarim Urunleri AS
* Pays no dividend for FY 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Continue to expect to deliver annual growth in group total segment EBIT of between 16% and 18% above prior comparative period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Uni-Select reports sales and EBITDA growth as well as network expansion in q1