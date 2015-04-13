BRIEF-Centene Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2qGsf8T] Further company coverage:
April 13 Morphosys AG
* Morphosys to receive milestone payment for Guselkumab programme in psoriatic arthritis
* Its collaborator Janssen Biotech, Inc has initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial in psoriatic arthritis with HuCAL antibody Guselkumab (CNTO1959)
* Event triggered a clinical milestone payment to Morphosys
* Further financial details were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2qGsf8T] Further company coverage:
* Pipeline expected to include Jin Air, Kyobo Life, Celltrion