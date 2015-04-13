April 13 Morphosys AG

* Morphosys to receive milestone payment for Guselkumab programme in psoriatic arthritis

* Its collaborator Janssen Biotech, Inc has initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial in psoriatic arthritis with HuCAL antibody Guselkumab (CNTO1959)

* Event triggered a clinical milestone payment to Morphosys

