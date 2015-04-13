BRIEF-Centene Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2qGsf8T] Further company coverage:
April 13 C-RAD AB :
* Says secured an order for two Catalyst systems as well as one Sentinel 4DCT system from the Ospedale del Mare cancer clinic in Naples
* Says oncology department is expected to be open for patients at beginning of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pipeline expected to include Jin Air, Kyobo Life, Celltrion