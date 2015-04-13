April 13 Vousse Corp SA :
* Says through its unit, Vousse Clinicas Medico Esteticas
SA, reaches deal with Alma Lasers Ltd to buy laser equipment for
Hedonai centers
* The deal involves renovation and purchase of up to 100
machines, Soprano ICE model
* By signing this deal an operational restructuring of
Hedonai is in its final phase
* Says 25 machines initially replaced for about 1.2 million
euros ($1.3 million)
* Part of the transaction to be covered by delivery of
existing machines and part of loan granted to Hedonai for 0.9
million euros
* The remaining amount to be financed by Alma Lasers, Vousse
to face the payment of fixed fees for 48 months
