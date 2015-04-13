April 13 Shell
* Shell concludes sale of 185 service stations across the UK
to independent dealers
* Has accepted offers for sale of 185 service stations in
its UK network and has exchanged contracts on 158 service
stations with two dealer groups
* Anticipated that contracts for remaining service stations
will be exchanged in coming weeks
* Handover of these service stations to new owners will be
completed by end of 2015.
* Sale follows strategic decision to reduce number of Shell
company-owned service stations to around 550
