BRIEF-Eclipx Group to acquire Grays eCommerce group
* Entered into scheme implementation deed under to acquire 100% of shares in Grays Ecommerce Group
April 13 SSH Communications Security Oyj :
* Formed a business alliance and distributor agreement with Fujitsu Social Science Laboratory Limited (Fujitsu SSL)
* SSH Communications Security partners with Fujitsu SSL to deliver network security and compliance solutions to Japan
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share