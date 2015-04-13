BRIEF-Super Retail Group announces trading and strategy update
* Continue to expect to deliver annual growth in group total segment EBIT of between 16% and 18% above prior comparative period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 13 Sabmiller
* Tony Van Kralingen, director of integrated supply and human resources, member of executive committee, to retire at end december 2015
* CEO Alan Clark intends to split Tony's remit into two new positions on SABMiller's exec committee. International searches have been commissioned for both roles: director, integrated supply; and director, Human Resourcs Further company coverage: [SAB.L SABJ.J]
* Uni-Select reports sales and EBITDA growth as well as network expansion in q1