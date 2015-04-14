BRIEF-Paion Q1 revenues at EUR 2.051 mln
* PAION AG PUBLISHES GROUP QUARTERLY STATEMENT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017
April 14 Biomerieux SA :
* Company unit Biofire submits de novo application to FDA for FilmArray meningitis/encephalitis panel
* Submission comes after successful completion of a clinical study
May 10 Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 16 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/VgdSn0 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)