BRIEF-Paion Q1 revenues at EUR 2.051 mln
* PAION AG PUBLISHES GROUP QUARTERLY STATEMENT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017
April 14 Wilex AG :
* Q1 Wilex Group generated total income of 0.9 million euros ($949,050), which is an increase of 29 percent compared with previous year (0.7 million euros)
* Q1 loss for period was 1.1 million euros mainly due to lower costs (previous year: 2.9 million euros)
* There is no change to guidance for Wilex group for current financial year issued at end of March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9483 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 16 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/VgdSn0 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)