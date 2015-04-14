April 14 Wilex AG :

* Q1 Wilex Group generated total income of 0.9 million euros ($949,050), which is an increase of 29 percent compared with previous year (0.7 million euros)

* Q1 loss for period was 1.1 million euros mainly due to lower costs (previous year: 2.9 million euros)

* There is no change to guidance for Wilex group for current financial year issued at end of March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9483 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)