April 14 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* 2014 net result of -7.5 million Swiss francs (loss of $7.67 million); (2013: -5.8 million francs including extraordinary financial income of 1.5 million francs from settlement of finance lease liabilities)

* FY operating result of -7.5 million Swiss francs was comparable to 2013 (-7.3 million francs)

* As of Dec. 31, 2014, cash and cash equivalents of 17.4 million Swiss francs(2013: 5.0 million francs) which corresponds to a net y-on-y increase of 12.4 million francs(2013: -7.2 million francs)

* Santhera's main priorities in near term are marketing authorizations of raxone/catena for indications lhon and dmd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9779 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)