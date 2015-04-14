April 14 Thrombogenics Nv

* Thrombogenics and VIB launch new oncology company

* Will be majority shareholder

* Oncurious NV to develop TB-403 for pediatric brain tumors

* Thrombogenics has retained exclusive license for use of TB-403 in ophthalmic indications

* Oncurious now plans to start a phase I/IIa program with TB-403 in Medulloblastoma patients

