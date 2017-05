April 14 Gerresheimer AG

* Says q1 revenues up 1.4% to eur 301.8m (organic growth -2.4%)

* Says q1 adjusted ebitda growth of 7.2% to eur 51.0m (q1 2014: eur 47.6m)

* Says net income climbs 22.8% to eur 12.7m (q1 2014: eur 10.3m)

* Says earnings per share up 20.7% on prior-year quarter, at eur 0.35

* Says guidance confirmed for 2015

* Says still expects organic revenue growth of between 1% and 3% in 2015

* Says anticipates an increase in 2015 adjusted EBITDA in a target corridor of between eur 255 mln and eur 265 mln