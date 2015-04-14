UPDATE 1-Hannover Re says on track for FY target after Q1 results
* Hannover Re expects profit to exceed 1 bln euros this year (Adds details from earnings statement)
April 14 Alliance Trust Plc :
* Trading update for the 3 months to 31 March 2015
* Reiterates its focus on generating a real return for shareholders over medium to long term through capital growth and rising dividend
* TSR was 6.9 pct and NAV TR 7.9 pct for quarter
* Remain confident that they will deliver long-term value for our shareholders
* Ended quarter with over 2 billion stg of third party assets under management (AUM) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 10 (Fitch) Australia's 2017-2018 budget contains measures that may negatively affect bank credit profiles, but not significantly enough to have an immediate ratings impact, says Fitch Ratings. The measures include a proposed levy on large banks and rules designed to increase competition that might erode banks' franchise strength and pricing power over the longer-term. However, proposals to allow regulators to bette