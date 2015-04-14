BRIEF-Leoni affirms guidance after Q1 sales, earnings rise
* Affirms guidance Source text: https://www.leoni.com/en/press/releases/details/leonis-consolidated-sales-up-11-percent-in-the-first-quarter-of-2017/ Further company coverage:
April 14 Quindell Plc
* Board appointment
* Mark Williams will become group finance director and will join board with effect from completion.
* Williams has been working as an integral member of consultancy team appointed to assist board in January 2015.
* Laurence Moorse, outgoing group finance director, will step down from board Further company coverage:
* Affirms guidance Source text: https://www.leoni.com/en/press/releases/details/leonis-consolidated-sales-up-11-percent-in-the-first-quarter-of-2017/ Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 9,074 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .