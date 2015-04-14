UPDATE 1-Hannover Re says on track for FY target after Q1 results
* Hannover Re expects profit to exceed 1 bln euros this year (Adds details from earnings statement)
April 14 J.P. Morgan Securities Plc:
* Results of placing
* Cinven, through certain of its funds as defined below, has completed sale of 40,108,139 ordinary shares in Spire Healthcare Group Plc
* Placing at a price of 340 pence per share, raising gross proceeds of 136.4 mln stg Further company coverage:
* Hannover Re expects profit to exceed 1 bln euros this year (Adds details from earnings statement)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 10 (Fitch) Australia's 2017-2018 budget contains measures that may negatively affect bank credit profiles, but not significantly enough to have an immediate ratings impact, says Fitch Ratings. The measures include a proposed levy on large banks and rules designed to increase competition that might erode banks' franchise strength and pricing power over the longer-term. However, proposals to allow regulators to bette