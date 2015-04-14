BRIEF-Leoni affirms guidance after Q1 sales, earnings rise
* Affirms guidance
April 14 Visiativ SA :
* Says to have signed memorandum of understanding under conditions precedent to acquire a majority stake in Kalista Solutions
* Deal is expected to be closed in June
* Says Kalista specialises in implementation of technical and software merchandising strategies, employs 14 people and reported full year 2014 revenue of 1 million euros ($1.05 million)
Source text: bit.ly/1NBgaeq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9489 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 9,074 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .