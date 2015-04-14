BRIEF-Leoni affirms guidance after Q1 sales, earnings rise
* Affirms guidance
April 14 O2I SA :
* Reports full year net income group share of 115,000 euros ($121,371) versus loss of 625,000 euros a year ago
* Sees higher growth than its reference market and an operating margin of about 8 percent by 2017
($1 = 0.9475 euros)
ZURICH, May 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 9,074 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .