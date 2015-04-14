April 14 aap Implantate AG :

* Sales increased in first three months of this year compared to corresponding period in last year by 16 percent to 7.1 million euros ($7.5 million); (Q1/2014: 6.1 million euros)

* Q1 overall sales in trauma business rose year-on-year by 15 percent to 2.5 million euros (Q1/2014: 2.2 million euros)

* On a full year basis company's target is to achieve sales growth of more than 20 percent in trauma business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9471 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)