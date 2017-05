Kenya's Safaricom sees EBIT of 71-75 bln shillings in year to end March 2018

NAIROBI, May 10 Kenya's telecommunications operator Safaricom expects its earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) to rise to between 71 billion and 75 billion shillings in its year to the end of next March from 67 billion shillings ($649.85 million), its chief executive said on Wednesday.