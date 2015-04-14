BRIEF-Fiyta Holdings to fully buy trade company worth 36.9 mln yuan
* Says it will fully buy a trade sub-subsidiary worth 36.9 million yuan
April 14 Briju SA :
* Velotti Ltd sells 1.5 million of the company's series B shares and reduces its stake in Briju to 0 percent from 25.09 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it names the president of SHINMEI CO.,LTD. Mitsuo Fujio as new chairman and Shintaro Kurokawa as new president, effective June 29