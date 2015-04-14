BRIEF-ABC Data April revenue at about 255 mln zlotys
* APRIL REVENUE AT ABOUT 255 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 14 BT Group Plc
* BT appoints new chief brand officer
* Zaid al-Qassab as chief brand officer
* Appointment follows decision of marketing and brand director, Suzi Williams to leave business in September
* Suzi remains with BT through summer to complete a number of projects which run until autumn Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 10 German publisher Axel Springer reported a 17 percent rise in first quarter core profit, helped by its online classified ads, which more than compensated for declines in its classical paper and magazines business.