April 14 German High Street Properties A/S :

* Kartago Property A/S, related party to the Thygesen family, bought on April 14 a total of 45,262 B-shares in German High Street Properties for 3,360,703.50 Danish crowns ($475,966) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0608 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)