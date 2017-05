April 14 Catella AB :

* Says has acted in a joint-mandate with Carnegie Investment Bank as financial advisor to Carlsberg Byen P/S

* Says Carlsberg Byen has entered into a non-banking credit agreement with Danish pension fund PKA totaling 325 million euros ($343.53 million) Source text: bit.ly/1DYNgAv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9461 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)