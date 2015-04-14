BRIEF-Evotec Q1 core profit up 13 pct, guidance affirmed
* Adjusted group EBITDA increased to eur 13.2 m (2016: eur 7.2 m);
April 14 (Reuters) -
* Medivir says q1 net sales of Olysio (simeprevir) amounted to 234 musd, of which 98 musd were sales in usa.
* Medivir says royalty amounted to 129 msek (13.8 MEUR)
* Medivir will publish its Q1 Financial Statement on May 5, 2015
* Adjusted EBIT margin increased to 15.2 percent (prior year: 14.3 percent)