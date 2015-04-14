April 14 (Reuters) -

* Medivir says q1 net sales of Olysio (simeprevir) amounted to 234 musd, of which 98 musd were sales in usa.

* Medivir says royalty amounted to 129 msek (13.8 MEUR)

* Medivir will publish its Q1 Financial Statement on May 5, 2015