April 14 4SC AG :

* Signs licensing and development agreement with Menarini for Resminostat in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

* 4SC will receive upfront and milestone payments totaling approximately up to 95 million euros ($100 million) from Menarini payable upon achieving specified development, regulatory and commercialization milestones

* In addition, 4SC will be eligible to double-digit royalties linked to product sales of Resminostat