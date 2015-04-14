BRIEF-Evotec Q1 core profit up 13 pct, guidance affirmed
* Adjusted group EBITDA increased to eur 13.2 m (2016: eur 7.2 m);
April 14 Latvijas Juras Medicinas Centrs AS
* The management board recommends to retain undistributed profit of 266,004 euros ($283,96) for FY 2014
Source text - bit.ly/1OvLt7z
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9368 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Adjusted group EBITDA increased to eur 13.2 m (2016: eur 7.2 m);
* Adjusted EBIT margin increased to 15.2 percent (prior year: 14.3 percent)